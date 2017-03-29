BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 29 O-uccino Inc:
* Says it has appointed Ikuyo Horiguchi as the new President of the company, to replace Junichi Ibata
* Says Junichi Ibata will also resign from the position of CEO
* Says it has appointed Yoshiteru Akita as the new Chairman of the Board in the company
* Effective date March 29


RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.