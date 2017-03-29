BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 O-uccino Inc:
* Says it will fully acquire Seven Signatures International (SSI) through stock swap on May 1
* Says one share of SSI's stock will be exchanged with 8.13 shares of the company's stock
* 48,780 shares of the company's stock will be exchanged
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.