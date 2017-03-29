March 29 O-uccino Inc:

* Says it will fully acquire Seven Signatures International (SSI) through stock swap on May 1

* Says one share of SSI's stock will be exchanged with 8.13 shares of the company's stock

* 48,780 shares of the company's stock will be exchanged

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/TAyXe3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)