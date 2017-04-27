BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Oaktree Capital Group Llc
* Oaktree announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 13.8 percent to $289.6 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.86
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.87
* Assets under management were $100.3 billion, down slightly for quarter and up 4% over last 12 months. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.