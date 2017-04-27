April 27 Oaktree Capital Group Llc

* Oaktree announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 13.8 percent to $289.6 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.86

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.87

* Assets under management were $100.3 billion, down slightly for quarter and up 4% over last 12 months.