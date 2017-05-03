May 3 Oasis Crescent Property Fund:

* Says distributions declared for year amounted to 100.3 cents (2016: 115.6 cents) per unit

* FY NAV per unit is 2,050 cents per unit (FY 2016: 2,101 cents)

* FY distribution per unit including non-permissible income was 102.0 cents per unit (FY 2016: 117.2 cents)