May 8 Oasis Petroleum Inc:

* Oasis Petroleum announces plans for an initial public offering of certain of its midstream assets

* Oasis Petroleum -intention to contribute portion of its midstream assets to a mlp and sell a minority interest in mlp in an initial public offering

* Oasis Petroleum Inc says mlp is intended to support oasis's strategy to grow its midstream business

* Oasis petroleum -midstream assets that are expected to be contributed to MLP are located in Williston Basin area of North Dakota and/or Montana