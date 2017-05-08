BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Oasis Petroleum Inc:
* Oasis Petroleum announces plans for an initial public offering of certain of its midstream assets
* Oasis Petroleum -intention to contribute portion of its midstream assets to a mlp and sell a minority interest in mlp in an initial public offering
* Oasis Petroleum Inc says mlp is intended to support oasis's strategy to grow its midstream business
* Oasis petroleum -midstream assets that are expected to be contributed to MLP are located in Williston Basin area of North Dakota and/or Montana
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.