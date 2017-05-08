BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Oasis Petroleum Inc:
* Oasis petroleum inc. Announces quarter ended march 31, 2017 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.05
* Oasis petroleum inc- increased production to 63,192 barrels of oil equivalent per day in q1 of 2017 from 53,150 boepd in q4 of 2016
* Qtrly total revenue $285.1 million versus $130.3 million
* Q1 revenue view $252.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Oasis petroleum inc- continue to expect to hit previously disclosed exit rates for 2017 and 2018
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.