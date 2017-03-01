BRIEF-Sirtex Medical says Federal Court hearing relating to injunction application is dismissed
* Federal court hearing relating to an injunction application filed by applicant was dismissed.
March 1 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (Publ)
* Oasmia makes clarification regarding chairman Anders Lonner's withdrawal from Board Of Directors
* Says withdrawal must be viewed against backdrop that Oasmia in no way has been able to accept Mr Lonner's actions and demands he has made after he was elected chairman
* Lonner was elected chairman just over 3 months ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Federal court hearing relating to an injunction application filed by applicant was dismissed.
* Granted re-certification of its international organization for standardization (ISO) accreditations, for iso-9001 and iso-13485 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: