March 1 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (Publ)

* Oasmia makes clarification regarding chairman Anders Lonner's withdrawal from Board Of Directors

* Says withdrawal must be viewed against backdrop that Oasmia in no way has been able to accept Mr Lonner's actions and demands he has made after he was elected chairman

* Lonner was elected chairman just over 3 months ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)