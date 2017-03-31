March 31 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

* Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB evaluates the possibility to carry out a private placement of a convertible loan of approximately SEK 40 million through a convertible instrument issue directed to a limited group of investors

* The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement to strengthen its working capital as well as finance its continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)