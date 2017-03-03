BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 3 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB
* Q3 consolidated net sales amounted to TSEK 36 compared to TSEK 6,043 in Q3 previous year
* Q3 operating loss was TSEK 34,861 compared to a loss of TSEK 23,245 in Q3 previous year
* Says efficiency programme initiated at end of 2016 is proceeding according to plan
* Says regarding further financing of operation until company can generate revenues in form of sales, royalties, milestones etc. And thereby becomes fully financed on its own merits, there are several alternative solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.