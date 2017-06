June 8 Oasmia Pharmaceutical Ab:

* Q4 consolidated net sales amounted to 44,000 SEK compared to 59,000 in q4 previous year

* Q4 operating loss was 37 mln SEK compared to a loss of 31 mln SEK in q4 previous year

* Says the board does not intend to propose any dividends for the financial year May 1, 2016 – April 30, 2017. Further company coverage: