BRIEF-FDA approves first subcutaneous C1 Esterase Inhibitor
June 14 Oasmia Pharmaceutical Ab
* Oasmia pharmaceutical enters into new exclusive marketing and distribution agreement concerning russia and other cis markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Novartis combination targeted therapy tafinlar + mekinist receives FDA approval for BRAF V600E mutant metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)