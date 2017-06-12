BRIEF-Alpha Pro Tech announces additional $2 mln expansion to share repurchase program
* Alpha Pro Tech Ltd announces additional $2 million expansion to share repurchase program
June 12 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (Publ)
* The Board Of Directors Resolves Upon A Rights Issue Of Approximately 163.9 MSEK
* Says subscription price in rights issue is 3.25 SEK per new share
* Says rights issue is 100 per cent covered by subscription and guarantee commitments
* Shareholders in Oasmia have preferential rights to subscribe for two (2) new shares for every five (5) existing shares, i.e. a subscription ratio of 2:5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* On June 19, co entered into agreements with affiliates of Biomed Realty L.P - SEC filing