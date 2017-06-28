Travelers Co's William Heyman elected as FINRA chairman
June 29 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) on Thursday named William Heyman, chief investment officer of Travelers Company Inc, as its chairman, effective July 18.
June 28 Nikkei:
* Obic Co Ltd's consolidated operating profit is seen increasing 15% year on year to about 7 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei
* Obic Co Ltd's sales for April-June quarter are expected to climb 10 percent to about 15 billion yen - Nikkei
* Obic Co Ltd is not likely to change its full-year outlook for fiscal 2017 - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2tYGfwX) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 29 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to reorganize its drug review staff and create a SWAT team to eliminate a backlog of requests for rare disease drug designation, it said on Thursday.