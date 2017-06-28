June 28 Obsidian Energy Ltd:
* Co named in lawsuit due to previously disclosed accounting
practices
* Do not anticipate matter to materially alter business
activities of company
* Three of its former employees were named in a law suit
filed by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
* Law suit is based on certain historic Penn West
accounting practices, discovered by company and reported to SEC
in July 2014
* Obsidian Energy Ltd says co formerly named Penn West
Petroleum Ltd
* As a result of co's investigation, and correction of
practices, Penn West restated historic financial statements &
results on Sept 18, 2014
* SEC's complaint requests entry of injunctive relief
preventing a reoccurrence of practices and certain financial
relief
