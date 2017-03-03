BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue
March 3 Obsido SOCIMI SA:
* Says is moving forward in co-listing process on Merkur Market of the Oslo Stock Exchange
* Expects the process to be completed during the first six months of 2017
* Reaches deal with Norne Securities AS, which will act as a registered adviser and liquidity provider of the company Source text: bit.ly/2lmpOd5
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.