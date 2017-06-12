June 12 Ocado Group Plc
* Launches an offering of senior secured notes that would
be issued with customary high yield terms
* Financing transactions are intended to extend maturity
profile of ocado's debt and diversify its sources of funding
* Proceeds of offering will support continued growth of our
uk retail capacity, and further improvements to our proprietary
platform
* 22-wk profit before tax 6.7 million pounds versus 4.6
million pounds year ago
* expect capital expenditure in 2017 to be approximately
£175 million
* Revenue for 22 weeks ended april 30 increased to 600.5
million stg versus 481.7 million stg
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: