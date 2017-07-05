FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ocado says expects recent international deal to be "first of many"
July 5, 2017 / 6:10 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Ocado says expects recent international deal to be "first of many"

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Ocado Group Plc

* H1 revenue 713.8 million stg

* H1 pretax profit 7.7 million stg

* Retail revenue increased 12.5% to £659.6 million

* EBITDA up 2.7% to £45.2 million

* Profit before tax of £7.7 million decreased by £1.7 million

* Net debt up to £102.4 million due to significant capital investment in innovation and capacity

* Active customers increased 12.7% year-on-year to over 600,000

* Further conversations continuing with multiple retailers to adopt our solutions using OSP

* Expect our recently announced international partnership to be first of many Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

