April 3 OCC:

* Occ cleared contract volume up nine percent in march

* Futures cleared by OCC 12.4 million contracts in march, up 68 percent from March 2016

* Index options volume was up 18 percent with 44.8 million contracts in March

* Equity options volume reached a total of 329.7 million contracts in March, a seven percent increase from March 2016

* Total cleared contract volume in March reached 386.9 million contracts, a nine percent increase from March 2016 Source text for Eikon: