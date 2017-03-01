BRIEF-Affin Holdings posts qtrly net profit 120.2 million rgt
* Year ago qtrly net profit 115.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 426.9 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rGFLxr) Further company coverage:
March 1 OCC:
* OCC announces cleared contract volume down one percent in February
* Total cleared contract volume in February 2017 was 333.4 million contracts, down one percent from February 2016 volume
* Exchange-listed options volume reached 323.4 million contracts in February 2017, down three percent from February 2016
* OCC cleared futures volume in February 2017 was over 10 million contracts, 57 percent increase from February 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* Year ago qtrly net profit 115.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 426.9 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rGFLxr) Further company coverage:
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million