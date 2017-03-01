March 1 OCC:

* OCC announces cleared contract volume down one percent in February

* Total cleared contract volume in February 2017 was 333.4 million contracts, down one percent from February 2016 volume

* Exchange-listed options volume reached 323.4 million contracts in February 2017, down three percent from February 2016

* OCC cleared futures volume in February 2017 was over 10 million contracts, 57 percent increase from February 2016 Source text for Eikon: