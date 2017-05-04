BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Occidental Petroleum Corp:
* Sees FY oil & gas segment total production 595,000 – 615,000 boed
* Sees Q2 total production of 580,000 – 595,000 boed
* Sees Q2 Permian Resources production of 135,000 – 140,000 boed
* In oil & gas segment, sees FY permian resources production of 140,000 – 150,000 boed
* Sees Q2 exploration expense about $30 million
* Sees about $200 million pre-tax income in 2Q17 from Chemical segment
* Sees modest impact of OPEC quota constraints and volume effects under psc contracts due to higher oil prices in Q2
* Expect to drill 28 wells and put online 26 wells in 2Q17 in Permian Source text (bit.ly/2p0St9G) Further company coverage:
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: