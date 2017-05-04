BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Occidental Petroleum Corp:
* Qtrly net income of $117 million or $0.15 per share
* Lower costs, improved crude oil prices and increase in caustic soda prices, sales volumes resulted in increase to qtrly income on a sequential basis
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $2.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: