May 4 Occidental Petroleum Corp:

* Qtrly net income of $117 million or $0.15 per share

* Lower costs, improved crude oil prices and increase in caustic soda prices, sales volumes resulted in increase to qtrly income on a sequential basis

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $2.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S