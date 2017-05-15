BRIEF-General Electric signs services agreement with Jordan’s Samra Electric Power Company
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company
May 15 Ocean Bio-chem Inc:
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. reports record first quarter net sales of $8.4 million; also reports net income of $504,000 and diluted EPS of $0.05
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 sales rose 24.3 percent to $8.4 million
* Ocean - cautiously optimistic financial performance will continue to benefit from improving economy, lower unemployment rates, moderate fuel prices for balance of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company
* Charges follow 5-year investigation (Adds context, no comment from lawyer)