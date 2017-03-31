UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 31 Ocean Bridge Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 4th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 500 million won in proceeds for operations
* Maturity date is April 3, 2020, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 1.5 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 10,250 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Cd4K1Q
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)