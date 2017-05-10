BRIEF-Lander Sports Development to set up sport development unit registered at 100 mln yuan
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned sport development subsidiary in Hangzhou, with investment of 100 million yuan
May 10 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd
* Says Ocean Fortune Investment has unloaded 21.08 million H-shares in the company between May 2 and May 4
* Says Ocean Fortune Investment and affiliates own 4.996 percent stake in the company from 5.041 percent after transaction
