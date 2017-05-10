May 10 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd

* Says Ocean Fortune Investment has unloaded 21.08 million H-shares in the company between May 2 and May 4

* Says Ocean Fortune Investment and affiliates own 4.996 percent stake in the company from 5.041 percent after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qqF4YS

