April 11 Ocean Rig UDW Inc:

* Ocean Rig announces engagement of Fearnley's and Clarksons and extension of early consent deadline

* Ocean Rig UDW - agreed to extend term of early consent deadline under restructuring agreement dated March 23, for holders of SSNS to accede to RSA

* Ocean Rig UDW Inc - Drh early consent fee deadline has been extended from April 11, 2017 to April 21, 2017

* Ocean Rig UDW - in connection with engagement of SSN advisor, agreed to accede to RSA, receive pro rata portion of DRH early consent fee of $2.5 million