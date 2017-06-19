BRIEF-Amtek Auto says John Flintham resigns as vice-chairman & MD
* Says John Ernest Flintham resigns as vice-chairman and managing director of company
June 19 Ocean Rig Udw Inc
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
* Ocean rig udw inc says schemes will affect only financial indebtedness; operations will continue unaffected
* Ocean rig udw says creditors holding in excess of 90% of affected claims of each scheme company have signed or acceded to rsa and support schemes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 23 Oi SA has unveiled a plan that facilitates the early repayment of small debts to suppliers and contractors, as Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier seeks to emerge faster from creditor protection.