Feb 22 Ocean RIG UDW Inc
* Ocean RIG UDW Inc reports financial and operating results
for the fourth quarter 2016
* Q4 loss per share $45.08
* Q4 revenue $355.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $313.1
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says continues to explore and consider
various strategic alternatives with its financial and legal
advisors
* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says total backlog as of February 22,
2017 amounted to $1.5 billion
* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says if consensual solution cannot be
reached among all stakeholders, co will consider implementation
of restructuring plan
* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says fleet wide utilization for Q4 of
2016 was 95.49%
* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says on February 10, 2017, company
reached an agreement with ConocoPhillips to terminate contract
of Ocean Rig Athena
* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says as part of agreement,
ConocoPhillips will pay a termination fee
* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says Ocean Rig Athena is presently
en-route to its final lay-up location in Greece where unit will
be cold stacked
* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says on february 6, 2017, company
reached an agreement with Premier Oil and Noble Energy
* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says agreement with Premier Oil, Noble
Energy was to settle disputed invoices related to contract of
Eirik Raude against payment of $25 million
