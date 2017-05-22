May 22 Ocean Rig Udw Inc
* Ocean Rig UDW says launch of schemes of arrangement
* Schemes of arrangement proceedings with respect to co,
Drillships Financing Holding, Drillships Ocean Ventures, drill
rigs holdings launched
* Notifies DRH noteholders deadline for DRH early consent
fee available to holders who accede to restructuring agreement
is on May 29, 2017
* Says schemes will affect only financial indebtedness of
scheme companies and their co-borrower and guarantor affiliates
* Trade creditors and vendors of scheme companies will
continue to be paid in ordinary course of business and will not
be affected by schemes
* If schemes sanctioned, scheme cos will be substantially
deleveraged through exchange of about $3.7 billion principal
amount of debt
