* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 1 Ocean RIG UDW Inc:
* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says DRH early consent deadline extended to June 14, 2017; support for UDW scheme reaches 94.0%
* Ocean RIG UDW - as at may 29, 2017, UDW scheme creditors representing 94.0% by value of UDW scheme indebtedness have signed or acceded to RSA, support UDW scheme
* Ocean RIG UDW Inc says hearing in ancillary proceedings in united states under chapter 15 of bankruptcy code adjourned to august 16, 2017
* Ocean RIG UDW Inc - as of June 1,2017, creditors holding 81.6 percent by value of DRH senior secured notes have acceded to restructuring agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.