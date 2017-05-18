European shares slip as weak oil weighs on energy, mining stocks
* Germany's DAX hits fresh record high (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
May 18 Oceana Group Ltd:
* HY profit before taxation 333.9 million rand versus 437.1 million rand year ago
* HY basic headline earnings per share of 193.8 cents
* HY revenue of 3.14 billion rand versus 3.60 billion rand year ago
* Declares gross interim dividend amounting to 90 cents per share for six months ended 31 March 2017
* GIMV ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT NO LONGER DETAINED SHARES IN GREENYARD. AS A RESULT, GREENYARD'S FREE FLOAT INCREASES MATERIALLY TO 38,5%