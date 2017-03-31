March 31 Ocean Bridge Co Ltd

* Says it will issue 3th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 7 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date is April 3, 2020, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 1.5 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 10,250 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

