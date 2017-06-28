June 28 Oceaneering International Inc:
* Oceaneering International inc says on june 27, 2017,
entered into agreement and amendment no. 3 to credit agreement -
sec filing
* Oceaneering International inc says credit agreement
originally provided for a $300 million three-year term loan and
a $500 million five-year revolving credit facility
* Oceaneering International - amendment no. 3 amended
agreement to extend maturities of credit facility & term loan to
oct. 25, 2021 & oct. 25, 2019, respectively
Source text (bit.ly/2snlx86)
Further company coverage: