BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 mln preferred share offering
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
May 5 Oceaneering International Inc:
* Oceaneering International -on May 5 board appointed Roderick A. Larson to serve as a Class III director, president and CEO of Oceaneering - SEC filing
* Oceaneering International - in connection with Larson's appointment, compensation committee increased annual base salary rate for remainder of 2017 to $700,000
* Co appointed Roderick A. Larson following retirement of M. Kevin McEvoy as chief executive officer Source text: (bit.ly/2qJIOBk) Further company coverage:
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.