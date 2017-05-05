May 5 Oceaneering International Inc:

* Oceaneering International -on May 5 board appointed Roderick A. Larson to serve as a Class III director, president and CEO of Oceaneering - SEC filing

* Oceaneering International - in connection with Larson's appointment, compensation committee increased annual base salary rate for remainder of 2017 to $700,000

* Co appointed Roderick A. Larson following retirement of M. Kevin McEvoy as chief executive officer Source text: (bit.ly/2qJIOBk) Further company coverage: