New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 30 Oceania Natural Ltd
* Operational performance is likely to vary by more than 10 pct from the targeted key operating milestones for the year ended 31 March 2017
* Has now approved a “one off” sale of Manuka honey to a distributor at a reduced margin
* Total revenue for FY17 is likely to be in the range of NZ$2.250 mln to NZ$2.400 mln, compared to the FY17 target of NZ$2.220 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.