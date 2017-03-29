March 30 Oceania Natural Ltd

* Operational performance is likely to vary by more than 10 pct from the targeted key operating milestones for the year ended 31 March 2017

* Has now approved a “one off” sale of Manuka honey to a distributor at a reduced margin

* Total revenue for FY17 is likely to be in the range of NZ$2.250 mln to NZ$2.400 mln, compared to the FY17 target of NZ$2.220 mln