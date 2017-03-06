March 6 Oceanus Group Ltd

* On 2 march 2017, oceanus aquaculture limited received from prc authority duly executed compensation agreements

* Gross aggregate compensation amount stated in compensation agreements is rmb182.5 million

* Company intends to utilise net compensation amount received from compulsory acquisition to repay total debt of s$20 million

* Has been informed of intention of gulei zhen people's government to compulsorily acquire 13 Abalone Farms of Oceanus (China) Aquaculture

* Proceeds from compulsory acquisition are expected to be recognized in financial year ending 31 dec 2017

* "Compulsory acquisition will not have a material impact on company's operations"

* Company will relocate its existing operations to its farms in fotan, People's Republic Of China