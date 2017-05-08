May 8 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder bought 5.0 million shares in the company on May 8 at average price 8.579 yuan ($1.24) per share

* Says controlling shareholder plans to buy 10-100 million shares in the company within next 12 months

($1 = 6.9027 Chinese yuan renminbi)