BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 Ocera Therapeutics Inc-
* Ocera Therapeutics announces presentation of data showing ocr-002 prevented progression of fibrosis in preclinical model of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (nafld)
* Data supports potential for ocr-002 in treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
* Ocera Therapeutics - nafld rats treated with ocr-002 showed significant reduction in progression of fibrosis compared to untreated nafld rats
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results