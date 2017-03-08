March 8 Ocera Therapeutics Inc

* Ocera to announce additional results from its phase 2b STOP-HE study of IV OCR-002 in patients with hepatic encephalopathy

* Ocera Therapeutics Inc - IV OCR-002 statistically significantly normalized ammonia faster than standard of care

* Ocera Therapeutics Inc - ammonia reduction statistically significantly correlated with clinical improvement in he symptoms

* Ocera Therapeutics Inc - Ocera plans to meet with FDA in Q3 2017 to inform development paths forward for IV OCR-002