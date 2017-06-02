June 2 Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc

* Och-Ziff Capital Management - as of June 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of assets under management was about $32.4 billion

* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group - the estimated AUM reflects a net increase of about $0.4 billion since May 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rMcRMC) Further company coverage: