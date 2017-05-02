May 2 Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc
:
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Llc says distributable
earnings for Q1 of 2017 were $35.7 million, or $0.07 per
adjusted class a share
* Och-Ziff Capital Management - AUM totaled $33.9 billion as
of march 31, 2017, decreasing 22pct year-over-year, primarily
due to net outflows from co's multi-strategy funds
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Llc says for q1 of 2017,
gaap net loss of $7.2 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted
class A share
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Llc Q1 total revenue
$139.2 million versus $188.4 million last year
Source text: (bit.ly/2p4dtYX)
