BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 mln preferred share offering
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
May 5 OCI Partners Lp
* OCI Partners LP reports 2017 first quarter results and announces $0.23 quarterly cash distribution
* Q1 revenue rose 33 percent to $93 million
* qtrly net income increased to $14 million compared to a net loss of $6 million for same period in 2016
* On April 27, both methanol and ammonia plants tripped and upon restart a leak was discovered in one of waste heat boilers
* Ammonia plant was restarted on May 2, but methanol plant is still down for repairs
* OCI Partners Lp - partnership estimates total down time for methanol plant repairs will last approximately 16 days from unplanned shutdown on April 27
* OCI Partners LP - during improvements to methanol plant, ammonia plant will only be able to run at up to 70% of nameplate capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.