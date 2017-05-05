Air Force to resume F-35 operations after suspension at Arizona base
June 19 The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it will resume local flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona after an 11-day suspension.
May 5 OCI Partners Lp
* OCI Partners Lp announces management change
* OCI Partners Lp - Frank Bakker resigned as president, chief executive officer and director of general partner of partnership
* OCI Partners Lp - on May 1 Frank Bakker resigned as president, chief executive officer
* OCI Partners LP - Ahmed El-Hoshy, CEO of OCI N.V. in Americas was appointed as president and chief executive officer of general partner of partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it will resume local flying operations of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jets at Luke Air Force base in Arizona after an 11-day suspension.
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says that it has sold, through its subsidiaries, 14.2 million common shares of tembec inc.