May 5 OCI Partners Lp

* OCI Partners Lp - Frank Bakker resigned as president, chief executive officer and director of general partner of partnership

* OCI Partners LP - Ahmed El-Hoshy, CEO of OCI N.V. in Americas was appointed as president and chief executive officer of general partner of partnership