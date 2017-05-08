May 8 Ocular Therapeutix Inc

* Ocular Therapeutix presents additional phase 3 data and patient reported outcomes results for Dextenza at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) symposium

* Says U.S. FDA has set a target action date under prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) of July 19, 2017

* There were no treatment-related serious adverse events (SAES) and Dextenza was well tolerated in all clinical trials

* PDUFA date of July 19, 2017 for decision regarding potential approval of Dextenza for treatment of ocular pain following ophthalmic surgery

* Subject to approval of NDA for post-surgical ocular pain by FDA, Ocular Therapeutix intends to submit supplement to NDA for Dextenza

* No patients experienced any adverse events resulting in study withdrawal