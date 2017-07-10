FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2017 / 8:23 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix submits amendment to potentially extend review for Dextenza NDA

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Ocular Therapeutix Inc

* Ocular Therapeutix submits amendment to potentially extend review for Dextenza New Drug Application (NDA)

* Ocular Therapeutix Inc - Requesting FDA to consider submission a major amendment and extend current NDA target action date of July 19, under PDUFA

* Ocular Therapeutix - extend current NDA target action date of July 19, under PDUFA by 3 months and to review submission during current review cycle

* Ocular Therapeutix Inc - Ocular Therapeutix submitted a close-out response to all inspectional observations included in FDA form 483

* Ocular Therapeutix Inc - submitted details of a manufacturing equipment change as an amendment to NDA resubmission for Dextenza 0.4 mg

* Ocular Therapeutix Inc - Ocular Therapeutix has modified a piece of manufacturing equipment referenced in NDA resubmission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

