BRIEF- Meiho Enterprise sells Tokyo-based property
June 20Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd * Says it sold a Tokyo-based property on June 20 * Price undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/2x4pB4 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 10 Ocwen Financial Corp:
* Files for non-timely 10-Q- sec filing
* Ocwen Financial says incurred GAAP net loss of $32.6 million, or $0.26 per share for march quarter versus net loss of $111.2 million or $0.90 per share last year
* Says currently expects to file its form 10-q on or before may 15, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2q4627t) Further company coverage:
* Trading performance over Feb 26-June 19 period is "encouraging and is in line with board's expectations"