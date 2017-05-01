BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 1 Ocwen Financial Corp :
* Ocwen Financial and New Residential working on definitive agreement to strengthen and solidify relationship
* Proposed new agreement relates to approximately $117 billion in Mortgage Servicing Rights
* Under agreement, New Residential would also make an equity investment in Ocwen and become a 4.9% owner
* New arrangement would involve upfront payments to Ocwen of $425 million as MSRs transfer
* Proposed new agreement would convert New Residential's existing rights to MSRs to fully-owned MSRs
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.