BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Ocwen Financial Corp:
* Ocwen Financial announces preliminary operating results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.26
* Q1 revenue fell 2.7 percent to $321.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Delinquencies decreased from 11.2 pct at Dec. 31, 2016 to 10.7 pct at March 31, 2017, primarily driven by loss mitigation efforts
* Recent reviews have not identified past or present systematic issues with foreclosure sale processes
* "One area where we continue to invest is in strengthening our risk and compliance infrastructure"
Last 4 qtrs of testing in 2016 by independent internal review group confirmed no tested national mortgage settlement metrics were "out of tolerance"
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.