Italy set to introduce measures to boost soured loan securitisations
ROME, May 29 An Italian parliamentary committee on Monday approved measures aimed at helping the country's lenders sell their soured loans repackaged as securities.
Feb 22 Ocwen Financial Corp-
* Ocwen Financial announces operating results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 loss per share $0.08
* Q4 revenue fell 10.6 percent to $323.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ocwen Financial - for Q4, servicing segment recorded $43.3 million of pre-tax income, inclusive of msr fair value changes
* Ocwen Financial Corp says lending segment incurred a $3.1 million pre-tax loss for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZAGREB, May 29 Croatia's heavily indebted food producer and retailer Agrokor expects to complete talks with creditors on a new loan soon, the company's crisis manager said on Monday.