May 10 Odella Leather Holdings Ltd

* Expects revenue, gross profit and net profit after tax for nine months ended 31 march 2017 will decrease significantly

* Expected loss for nine months ended 31 March 2017 is primarily due to seasonal factors in leather garment industry

* Turnover and gross profit for nine months ended 31 march 2017 are expected to drop by more than 15% and 36% respectively