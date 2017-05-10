BRIEF-Orotongroup explores options for sale of Co
* Previous guidance for underlying FY17 EBITDA remains unchanged at $2 - $3 mln
May 10 Odella Leather Holdings Ltd
* Expects revenue, gross profit and net profit after tax for nine months ended 31 march 2017 will decrease significantly
* Expected loss for nine months ended 31 March 2017 is primarily due to seasonal factors in leather garment industry
* Turnover and gross profit for nine months ended 31 march 2017 are expected to drop by more than 15% and 36% respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Previous guidance for underlying FY17 EBITDA remains unchanged at $2 - $3 mln
* Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji Further company coverage: