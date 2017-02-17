BRIEF-Shinsegae Information & Communication to buy facilities for 55.2 bln won
May 29 Shinsegae Information & Communication Inc :
Feb 17 OEM International Ab
* Q4 operating profit rose 31 pct to SEK 76 million (58)
* Says board of directors recommends a dividend of SEK 5.50 per share (5.00)
* Q4 incoming orders rose 16 pct to SEK 669 million (577)
* Q4 net sales rose 12 pct to SEK 654 million (581) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
May 29 Shinsegae Information & Communication Inc :
BERLIN, May 29 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, which sources have said is considering a flotation imminently, has agreed to buy Middle East food delivery platform Carriage, the latest in a series of technology deals in the region.